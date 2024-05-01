Kamal Rizvi being remembered on brith anniversary

Entertainment Entertainment Kamal Rizvi being remembered on brith anniversary

Showbiz world lost fervent contributor in 2015, who wore many hats each with its own flaovur

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 May 2024 17:54:12 PKT

KARACHI (Lubna Mumtaz) – Kamal Haider Rizvi, Pakistan’s esteemed dramatist, author and actor, is being remembered on his 94th birth anniversary.

The celebrated actor was born on May 1, 1930 in India. He started his theatrical career at the age of 19.

During his artistic journey, along with acting in his artistic journey, he wrote many memorable plays and also made his mark in the field of directing.

Famous PTV drama ‘Alif Noon’ brought Kamal Ahmed Rizvi's fame to the zenith. In the drama, Kamal played the role of Allan and Rafi Khawar played the role of Nanha and their pair became famous.

Kamal Ahmed Rizvi wrote more than 20 plays and directed these plays himself and also showed the essence of acting in them.

Among his famous plays included Chor Machay Shoor, Mr Shaitan, Mera Hamdam Meea Dost, Aadhi Baat, Sahib Bibi and Ghulam.

He left this mortal world in 2015 and the entertainment world lost a passionate contributor that wore many hats each with a unique quality.

