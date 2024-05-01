Sania Mirza shares supportive words for those fighting mental health

Entertainment Entertainment Sania Mirza shares supportive words for those fighting mental health

She speaks on anxiety

Follow on Published On: Wed, 01 May 2024 05:13:30 PKT

HYDERABAD (Web Desk) - Celebrities, including actors and actresses, often speak out about mental health including anxiety and share awareness posts emphasising the importance of understanding and supporting those dealing with mental health issues.

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who has been facing a challenging phase in her personal life, recently shared a motivating message regarding anxiety on her Instagram stories.



Taking to Instagram, Sania offered words of encouragement in a post that read, “And do not carry the Anxiety for the future because it is in the hands of Allah.”

Sania Mirza continues to inspire and uplift her fans with her strength and words of encouragement during this challenging time.