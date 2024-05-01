I don't feel bad about my husband's third marriage: Farah Iqrar

Quran has changed my views

(Web Desk) - Farah Iqrar in an interview has said she does not feel bad about the third marriage of her husband Iqrarul Hassan.

“Now, I’m different, and I don’t feel bad about his third marriage,” she said.”



She also discussed her relationship with Quratul Ain Iqrar, Iqrar’s first wife.

She shared her perspective on her husband’s third marriage to Aroosa Khan.

Reflecting on her bond with Iqrar’s first wife, Farah stated: “Our relationship is solid. Naturally, I was aware of Iqrar’s first marriage and his son Pehlaaj. Everything occurred with mutual agreement.”

Discussing Iqrar’s third marriage, Farah Iqrar revealed: “Initially, I was unaware of his third marriage when asked about it.

“Now that Iqrar himself has shared details, we have a new member in our family.

“Handling three families may be challenging for Iqrar, not us.”

She said her perception of men having multiple wives has changed.

“It’s not because I’m his second wife, but reading the Quran changed my thoughts,” she said.