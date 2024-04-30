An emotional farewell: How students bid adieu to their retiring teacher

Entertainment Entertainment An emotional farewell: How students bid adieu to their retiring teacher

The unbreakable bond between the teacher and students

Follow on Published On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 03:07:18 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A video on social media has gone viral featuring students of a primary school sending off their teacher on his retirement day, with tears trickling down on their innocent faces, moving and realizing everyone how strong bond it is between the students and the teacher.

In the video clip it could be seen that students are emotionally embracing and hugging their favourite teacher, who too seems breaking down in tears while leaving the school where he taught before being retired.

It was his paternal love for his students during teaching which now unfolded in the form of respect and esteem for him from his students.

Giving comments on the clip, a netizen said who said relation between students and teachers is weakening. Look at the clip how strong bond they have.

It is the character of the teacher who engraved respect and love in the heart of his students. This clip bears lesson that dedication, honesty and devotion must pay. So, never be miser of extending love to others, another social media user commented.

