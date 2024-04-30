Sonya Hussaiyn likes Marwat's views on second marriage
Entertainment
A few days ago Marwat had said he did not contract second marriage for getting a son
(Web Desk) - Film and TV actor Sonya Hussaiyn has appreciated PTI Sher Afzal Marwat’s views on second marriage.
A few days ago Marwat in an interview had said he did not contract second marriage for getting a son despite his wife had permitted him for the marriage.
In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Sonya Hussaiyn wrote, “In this cruel society we live in, I have immense respect for this man Afzal Marwat.
He understands the importance of human decency and the basic principles of relationships.
Marrying solely to have a son is incredibly cruel. By making this choice, he not only did justice to his wife but also protected his daughters from a lifetime of trauma.
I have no doubt that his daughters will make him incredibly proud on day. Respect sir.”
Marwat had said during a podcast interview a few days ago that he had only two daughters and his wife had allowed him in 2007 to go for the second marriage if he wants a son.
He said that he thought about her wife's suggestion for a few days and then told her that he could not be so cruel to his wife that he should contract the second marriage just to have a son.
Marwat said that a woman leaves her entire family to live with her husband therefore it’s cruel on a man’s part to contract a second marriage.