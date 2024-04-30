Sonya Hussaiyn likes Marwat's views on second marriage

A few days ago Marwat had said he did not contract second marriage for getting a son

Published On: Tue, 30 Apr 2024 02:09:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - Film and TV actor Sonya Hussaiyn has appreciated PTI Sher Afzal Marwat’s views on second marriage.

A few days ago Marwat in an interview had said he did not contract second marriage for getting a son despite his wife had permitted him for the marriage.

In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Sonya Hussaiyn wrote, “In this cruel society we live in, I have immense respect for this man Afzal Marwat.

He understands the importance of human decency and the basic principles of relationships.

Marrying solely to have a son is incredibly cruel. By making this choice, he not only did justice to his wife but also protected his daughters from a lifetime of trauma.

I have no doubt that his daughters will make him incredibly proud on day. Respect sir.”

Marwat had said during a podcast interview a few days ago that he had only two daughters and his wife had allowed him in 2007 to go for the second marriage if he wants a son.

He said that he thought about her wife's suggestion for a few days and then told her that he could not be so cruel to his wife that he should contract the second marriage just to have a son.

Marwat said that a woman leaves her entire family to live with her husband therefore it’s cruel on a man’s part to contract a second marriage.