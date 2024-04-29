Famous for her real heroics, ASP Shehrbano Naqvi ties the knot

(Web Desk) - Social media is abuzz with the pictures and footages of the marriage of Shehrbano Naqvi - the police officer who gained national fame following a brave act to save a woman followed by a frenzied mob.

She has just tied the knot with Ashtar Naqvi.

The marriage ceremony of ASP Shehrbano concluded on Sunday with a valima reception held in the provincial capital of Punjab.

A professional photographer and the makeup artist posted images and videos from the female police officer's mehndi on Instagram.

Shehrbano chose a chic golden-beige lehnga and understated silver crystal jewellery for this particular day.

ASP Naqvi saved a woman who was being mobbed on the suspicion of blasphemy in February. The woman had been seen wearing a printed shirt with Arabic letters on it.

An irate crowd that intended to punish the woman for allegedly donning a clothing they believed to be printed with "holy verses" surrounded and tormented her. But later on, it became clear that the outfit was from a well-known Arabic clothing company.