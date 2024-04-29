Aasif Sheikh talks about his bonds with Salman Khan

He has worked with Salman in seven films

Mon, 29 Apr 2024 02:48:57 PKT

(Web Desk) - Actor Aasif Sheikh, who essays the role of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra in the hit television show ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’, has said that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has always shown immense respect and affection to him.

He also said that the two may not frequently chat but whenever they reconnect it feels like time hasn’t passed since their last interaction.

Aasif has worked with Salman in seven films, including ‘Karan Arjun’ and their recent collaboration, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.

Talking about his equation with Salman, he said, “I have had the privilege of being part of numerous films and sharing screen space with Salman Khan, but among them all, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, holds a special place in my heart.

It was also the final or last project of the very talented Satish Kaushik Ji, and all my scenes were alongside him.

The moments we shared on set are memories I’ll always hold dear. This film marks my seventh collaboration with Salman Khan.

Salman has consistently shown me immense respect and affection.”

He further mentioned, “Despite occasional long gaps between our meetings, it feels like no time has passed whenever we reconnect.

I deeply admire Salman, particularly his unwavering support during difficult times, which paved the way for me to secure significant roles.

Our bond is both special and enduring. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with him and others on more projects. My sole aim in life right now is to continue entertaining viewers.”