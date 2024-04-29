I'm floored by love you have shown, Taylor Swift tells fans

Entertainment Entertainment I'm floored by love you have shown, Taylor Swift tells fans

Says her 'mind is blown’ by the ‘love’ fans have shown for her new album

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 02:40:58 PKT

(Web Desk) - 'The Tortured Poets Department' sold more than 2.6 million units in its first week, prompting Swift to write: "ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS??"

Taylor Swift is feeling the love for The Tortured Poets Department!

In an Instagram post on Sunday, April 28, the "Down Bad" singer, 34, thanked fans for the support and love they've shown the album by posting a behind-the-scenes carousel of images from the recording studio.

"My mind is blown. I’m completely floored by the love you’ve shown this album," she wrote in the caption for the set of photos, which also featured her Tortured Poets Department collaborators Post Malone and Florence and the Machine.

"2.6 million ARE YOU ACTUALLY SERIOUS?? Thank you for listening, streaming and welcoming Tortured Poets into your life. Feeling completely overwhelmed," she continued, referring to the reported sales figures of her most recent album.

The album is currently the biggest of her career and the biggest album of the decade so far, with 2.61 million consumption units, per reports. It marks her biggest debut week since the release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) in 2023.

The Tortured Poets Department is the "fastest album to surpass 1 billion global album streams in history" and became the best-selling album of 2024 so far in under 48 hours, per a press release from Swift's record label, Republic Records.

In her caption, Swift — who is currently on a break from her wildly successful Eras Tour and attended The 15 and Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic gala in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 27, with her boyfriend Travis Kelce — also assured fans she is excited to get back on the road.