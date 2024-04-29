Fans upset to see Justin Bieber tearing up in his Instagram pictures

Entertainment Entertainment Fans upset to see Justin Bieber tearing up in his Instagram pictures

They want to know the reasons for teary eyes

Follow on Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 02:02:32 PKT

(Web Desk) – The tears trickling down from the eyes of singer-songwriter Justin Bieber worry fans.

They are out to know the reason for the teary eyes of their favourite singe.

He broke down in tears in a new social media post without his wife Hailey Bieber.

The singer took to his Instagram, and shared a string of pictures in a carousel post on the photo-sharing platform. And in one of the offerings, the 'Baby' hitmaker could be seen getting emotional, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

Sharing 10 recent pictures as part of a photo dump, Justin gave fans a glimpse into his daily life. But midway through the selection of photos, Justin caught fans off-guard with two photos that saw tears streaming down his face.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', the front-facing camera was very close up, with the tears incredibly visible.

Justin's high emotions were also apparent. Fans were quick to spot how his wife, Hailey, 27, wasn't included in his post.

Although she did leave a comment under it, with her making a joke that her husband is a "pretty crier". In the comment section, fans were quick to pick up on the crying snaps and Hailey's comment.

One person said: "Are you okay bro?" while another speculated: "Is that a sign?" which seemingly referenced the recent split rumours that have plagued the pair.

"I think he and Hailey might be in a bit of a crisis," someone else said, while another penned: "Justin, what happened? Why are you crying?"

Back in March, divorce rumours were going wild on social media, with this forcing Hailey to take to her Instagram to clear up any speculation of a possible split.

