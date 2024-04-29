Mahira Khan spotted enjoying concert of Arijit Singh in Dubai

The singer sings a song from film ‘Raees’ in which Mahira was paired with Shah Rukh Khan

Published On: Mon, 29 Apr 2024 01:30:20 PKT

(Web Desk) – In a viral video, playback singer Arijit Singh sings a song from film Raees in which Mahira was paired with Shah Rukh Khan.

Interestingly, the singer initially failed to recognise the actor who was among the other spectators at the concert.

While addressing the fans, the playback singer said, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal?

I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have the camera there? I was trying to recognise this person, then remembered I had sung for her.

Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right in front of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much.”

Mahira Khan was spotted enjoying a musical concert of Bollywood singer Arijit Singh in Dubai.

Mahira Khan was looking gorgeous in black outfit and she also waved at the audience.