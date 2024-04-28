New style of Waseem Akram wins hearts of fans

He shares this picture on Instagram

(Wed Desk) - The versatile and matchless Waseem Akram once again wins hearts and applauds of fans with his unique and adorable picture which he has shared on Instagram.

Commenting on the picture, a fan says he is always hero in every style. Another says he lives in our heart, adding, “I want to see him in showbiz. He too has talent in this field.”

The Sultan of Swings delighted fans on Instagram with a photo flaunting his latest attire, adorned with beads set against a vibrant green backdrop.

This new look follows Akram’s playful request for suggestions, specifically seeking humorous responses from his followers.

Sporting a funky beach shirt and stylish goggles, Waseem Akram captioned the picture with, “If you look the part, you get the part ?.”

Renowned as one of the greatest left-handed bowlers of all time and an outstanding all-rounder, Akram played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to victory in the 1992 Cricket World Cup.

Making his debut in first-class, ODI, and Test cricket within a short span of three months during the 1984–85 season as a teenager, Akram went on to become a regular fixture in the Pakistan team, often assuming captaincy duties until his retirement in 2003.

In the 1998–99 season, he captained Pakistan to the final of the Cricket World Cup.

Following his retirement, Akram transitioned into cricket commentary, joining ESPN STAR Sports.

He also served as a bowling coach for various teams. In recognition of his illustrious career, Akram was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame in 2009.