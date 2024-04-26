Nazish Jahangir faces flak for her remark on Babar Azam's supposed proposal

Fans of Babar Azam did not like her response

(Web Desk) - Babar Azam’s fans did not like Nazish Jahangir’s reply in negative when she was asked what would be her response to marriage proposal from Baber Azam.

Reacting to her response, a fan of Babar Azam said, “Babar would not propose to someone like Nazish.”

One said: “She rejected him because she knows Babar deserves better.”

Another commented: “Babar will prefer a pious wife unlike Nazish.”

One stated: “Frankly speaking, a lot of people don’t even know Nazish Jahangir, while the entire Pakistan knows Babar.”

Nazish Jahangir is facing backlash following her remark regarding a hypothetical marriage proposal from Pakistani cricket team captain Babar Azam.

In an Instagram Q&A, she was asked how she would respond if Azam proposed to her.

Nazish replied: “I will say no.”

This response triggered a negative reaction from Babar’s fans.

In an attempt to avoid further criticism, she switched her Instagram account.

Nazish later issued a response after a fake screenshot of an Instagram post went viral.

It allegedly showed her harshly criticising those trolling her for declining the supposed proposal from Babar.

Denouncing the fabricated screenshot, Nazish expressed disappointment at the behaviour of the trolls.

She stated: “It’s sad how these barbarians show their true colours or defame not just me, but also our Babar Azam.

“They are screaming [out of] respect for him, I can only feel pity for them.”

Despite facing trolling and abuse, Nazish maintained her stance:

“I’m only saying this because I don’t want to say any nonsense because there’s a lot of difference between your calibre and mine… so go on.”

