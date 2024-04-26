Why did Abrar spurn Indian film offer?

I could not work in a place where freedom of speech was not an option

(Web Desk) – Singer Abrarul Haq has said he refused working in Indian films even doing film with Katrina Kaif because freedom of speech was not an option there.

Appearing on a programme, he said that he could not understand the terms of contract.

“They wanted me not to speak on certain issues so I could not work in a place where freedom of speech was not an option. Therefore I did not even do the film with Katrina Kaif,” the singer said.

Abrarul Haq is also a big legend of Punjabi music while Katrina Kaif is a huge Bollywood superstar.

Abrarul Haq’s music is also liked in India and recently Karan Johar’s film stole his song Nach Punjaban which ended up becoming a big hit.

Abrarul Haq revealed that he did get several offers from Bollywood over the years.

He said he got offers for albums as well as films. He shared that he got an offer from Eros which he refused and they were shocked and told him that no one has ever said No to them.

He also got a film offer with Katrina Kaif which he refused while his friends pushed him to take it.

