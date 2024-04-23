Famous Dutch actor embraces Islam, calls it special day

(Web Desk) - Donnie Roelvink, a well-known influencer, public personality, and model from the Netherlands, has converted to Islam.

The 26-year-old converted to Islam on April 19, the video of which has become popular.

In his Instagram video message, Roelvink stated, “I don’t think many people have noticed that I had a special day yesterday."

“Images were taken of this, posted online and widely reported in the media. That was to be expected when I do that in the presence of a large group of people.”

He has been going to the mosque to read the holy Quran and observe Ramazan fasts for the past few weeks.



According to Pew Research Center research, Islam is the religion with the fastest rate of global population growth. Between 2015 and 2060, the number of Muslims is expected to increase at a rate more than twice that of the global population.