Greece royal couple announces divorce after 13 years of marriage

The announcement comes after a recent joint outing with members of the British royal family

Mon, 22 Apr 2024

(Web Desk) - Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana of Greece are ending their marriage after 13 years.

The office of the former royal family of Greece shared an announcement about the divorce on their website.

"Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage," the statement said.

"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship.

They will continue to live and be active in Greece, the place they both feel at home."

"Family will always be by their side," the statement continued. "Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

The news comes just weeks after Prince Nikolaos, 54, and Princess Tatiana, 43, appeared arm-in-arm at the thanksgiving service for King Constantine, Nikolaos' father and the last king of Greece who ruled until the abolition in June 1973.