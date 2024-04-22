Man creates Guinness record for solving puzzle in soap bubble

Entertainment Entertainment Man creates Guinness record for solving puzzle in soap bubble

A recent remarkable feat comes from a cyber security expert living in Mumbai

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 02:48:23 PKT

(Web Desk) - Guinness World Records (GWR) often celebrates amazing accomplishments achieved by people all around the world.

A recent remarkable feat comes from a cyber security expert living in Mumbai. This person achieved a world record by doing something extraordinary: rotating a puzzle inside a soap bubble.

GWR’s official Instagram page shared a video showing Chinmay Prabhu accomplishing this incredible task in just 32.69 seconds.

In the video, you can see Prabhu skillfully creating and moving a soap bubble on a table. Then, with impressive skill, he puts the rotating puzzle inside the bubble and solves it.

GWR praised Prabhu for his achievement, mentioning his name and where he’s from in their records. It’s an amazing accomplishment that showcases Prabhu’s unique talent and skill.

