Hania Amir reveals suffering from mental fatigue

Entertainment Entertainment Hania Amir reveals suffering from mental fatigue

Hania Amir reveals suffering from mental fatigue

Follow on Published On: Sun, 21 Apr 2024 16:45:07 PKT

(Web Desk) - Hania Amir, Pakistan showbiz industry well-known actor Hania Amir, revealed recently that she has been suffering from mental trauma.

The actor is in London at present from where she uploaded her photo shedding light on the fatigue she has been experiencing for some time.

She added currently her days have experienced significant negative outlook and also she has been unwell for sometimes.

However, she made it clear she is ready to make every possible effort to look healthy in upcoming days.

Talking about the mental health, she said one should not feel shame in taking the medical and psychiatric help.