Death anniversary of Iqbal Bano being observed today

(Web Desk) - One of the South Asia's most loved Ghazal, Thumri and classical singers, Iqbal Bano, is being remembered on her 15th death anniversary on Sunday (today).

Iqbal Bano sung many memorable Pakistani film songs. She was best known for her Ghazals and her renditions of poems of famous poet and revolutionary, Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

Born in Delhi in 1935, Iqbal Bano studied under Ustad Chaand Khan of the Delhi Gharana, an expert in all kinds of pure classical and light classical forms of vocal music.

He instructed her in pure classical music and light classical music within the framework of classical forms of Thumri and Dadra.

She was duly initiated Gaandaabandh shagird of her Ustad. He forwarded her to All India Radio, Delhi, where she sang on the radio.

Iqbal Bano migrated to Pakistan from India in the 1950's and was also associated with the country's film industry, which is why chose to settle in Lahore, considered the film capital.

She was invited by Radio Pakistan for performances. Her debut public concert was in 1957, at the Lahore Arts Council.

She also sang Persian poetry which became popular in Iran and Afghanistan.

Iqbal Bano was awarded the Pride of Performance in 1974 for her outstanding achievements in classical music.

Her famously sung Ghazals and Nazams include Dasht-e-Tanhai Mein and Hum Daikhen Ge. She died on April 21 2009 aged 74 at Lahore.