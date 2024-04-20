Momina Iqbal upset by 'negative spin' of her allegations on cricketer messages

Follow on Published On: Sat, 20 Apr 2024 16:39:00 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan showbiz industry emerging actor Momina Iqbal has responded to what she called ‘negative spin’ by the social media of her allegations regarding messages by some cricketers.

In her Instagram story, she criticised those spreading "false things" for attention. She clarified, "I never said anything wrong or negative about any cricketer." Even if someone had messaged her, she asserts, "I would have handled it myself."

Expressing her displeasure, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress condemned the propagation of negativity for personal gain, particularly criticizing those who exploit controversies to garner attention for their channels.

She emphasized the importance of mutual respect among individuals, focusing highlighting that unity should be promoted.

“Don’t spread negativity for no reason! I'm surprised at those who post anything just to get views.”

