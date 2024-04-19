Hania Aamir enjoys quality time in London

LONDON (Web Desk) - Pakistani diva Hania Aamir is enjoying her vacation in London and the Lollywood star is keeping her fans updated from a foreign destination.

The Instagram account of Ishqiya star is flooded with captivating posts from her UK visit.

The Mere Humsafar star was seen posing in the lush green parks of London.

Hania opted for baggy denim with a beige top and a light-colored sweater for her London outing.

Her pictures went viral on social media as the post received more than half a million reactions in a day.

Hania Aamir enjoys a massive fanbase in both Pakistan and India.

She also performed her first Umrah during the holy month of Ramazan this year.

Hania has appeared in Parde Mein Rehne Do, Dil Ruba, Sang-e-Mah, and super-hit Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha.

Beyond her acting career, Hania Aamir’s personal life often grabs media attention.