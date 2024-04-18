Taylor Swift fans fall victim to concert ticket scams, lose £1m

3,000 individuals have been deceived

(Web Desk) - Ahead of her upcoming tour in the UK, thousands of Taylor Swift fans have fallen victim to concert ticket scams, resulting in losses exceeding £1 million.

Lloyds Bank reported that approximately 3,000 individuals have been deceived into purchasing fake tickets since July.

The average amount lost per victim is £332, with some losing over £1,000.

Facebook has been a common platform for these scams, with more than 90 percent of reported cases originating from fake adverts or posts on the social media site.

Concert ticket scams, including those targeting artists like Beyonce, Coldplay, and Harry Styles, have seen a 158 percent increase since the previous summer.

Many unofficial Facebook groups have been created specifically for buying and selling tickets for Swift concerts, with numerous listings on Facebook Marketplace.

Scammers typically lure victims with discounted or sold-out tickets, asking for upfront payment via bank transfer before disappearing.

Lloyds Bank advises buyers to only purchase from reputable, authorized platforms and to use debit or credit cards for added protection.