Nawal Saeed reveals falling in love while shooting

Nawal Saeed reveals falling in love while shooting

Nawal Saeed reveals falling in love while shooting

Updated On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 16:47:22 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan showbiz industry actor Nawal Saeed has disclosed that she has fallen in love while shooting.

While responding to the host’s question of whether falling in love with a co-actors while shooting for a drama, she said it she used to hear that it happens a lot on set.

Adding on, she said it has also happened with her. However, she added a little caveat that this type of feeling only lasts for a few months and it generally does not last forever.

Moreover, while taking advantage of her wit, she refrained from taking the name of the actor with which she developed feelings.

