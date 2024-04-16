In-focus

Nawal Saeed reveals falling in love while shooting

Nawal Saeed reveals falling in love while shooting

Entertainment

Nawal Saeed reveals falling in love while shooting

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Pakistan showbiz industry actor Nawal Saeed has disclosed that she has fallen in love while shooting.

While responding to the host’s question of whether falling in love with a co-actors while shooting for a drama, she said it she used to hear that it happens a lot on set. 

Adding on, she said it has also happened with her. However, she added a little caveat that this type of feeling only lasts for a few months and it generally does not last forever.

Moreover, while taking advantage of her wit, she refrained from taking the name of the actor with which she developed feelings.
 

