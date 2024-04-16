Dua Lipa named one of TIME100's most influential people in world

Entertainment Entertainment Dua Lipa named one of TIME100's most influential people in world

Lipa expressed her lifelong habit of setting ambitious goals for herself

Follow on Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 04:06:08 PKT

(Web Desk) - Dua Lipa has been named as one of TIME100's most influential people in the world for 2024.

Lipa also shared the news on her social media platforms.

With five songs in the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 10 and a role in the successful film “Barbie” last year, TIME describes Lipa as an “escape artist” due to her rapid ascent in recent years.

Lipa expressed her lifelong habit of setting ambitious goals for herself, emphasizing the importance of manifestation.

She believes in putting her dreams into the world and subconsciously working towards them.

Starting with her debut single “New Love” in 2015, Lipa has consistently released hits like “Be the One,” “Hotter Than Hell,” and “Blow Your Mind (Mwah).”

She also collaborated with Sean Paul on “No Lie” in 2016 before releasing her self-titled debut studio album in 2017.

Recently, Lipa showcased her acting skills in the spy thriller “Argylle,” portraying a Bond-like villain named LaGrange.

She enjoyed the experience of embodying a different character and relished the challenge it presented.

In 2022, Lipa’s podcast, “Dua Lipa: At Your Service,” was recognized as one of Spotify’s Best Podcasts of the year.

Reflecting on her multifaceted career, Lipa acknowledges that while she loves her music career for its expressive opportunities, she also embraces other aspects of her identity and talents.

Previously featured on the 2021 TIME100 NEXT list, Lipa continues to make waves in both the music and entertainment industries.