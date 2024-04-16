Sultan of Brunei has 600 Rolls-Royce cars, 300 Ferraris, a fleet of jets

Brunei’s economic stability allows for tax-free living for its residents

(Web Desk) - Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, the Sultan of Brunei, is renowned for his immense wealth, valued at $20 billion, making him the richest monarch globally.

His opulence is evident in his extensive collection of luxury cars, estimated at around 7,000 vehicles, and multiple private jets.

Brunei’s economic stability, fueled by its abundant oil and natural gas reserves, allows for tax-free living for its residents, contributing to the Sultan’s extravagant lifestyle.

The Sultan’s passion for cars is unparalleled, with his collection valued at over $5 billion, featuring prestigious brands like Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Koenigsegg, and Jaguar.

Notably, he possesses an astonishing 600 Rolls Royce cars, over 300 Ferraris, and approximately 134 Koenigseggs.

Additionally, his fleet of luxurious private jets, including Boeing 747-400 and Airbus 340-200, boasts opulent gold-plated interiors.

His indulgent lifestyle extends beyond cars and jets, with reports indicating exorbitant spending, such as $21,000 on a single haircut.

Despite being hailed as the world’s richest man in the 1980s, the Sultan now resides in a lavish palace in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei’s capital, featuring a staggering 1,788 rooms where he lives with his family.

Overall, Sultan Bolkiah’s lavish lifestyle epitomizes wealth and extravagance, fueled by Brunei’s economic prosperity and his personal penchant for luxury.