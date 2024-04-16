What Bushra Ansari says about her divorce, second marriage

(Web Desk) - Versatile Pakistani TV actor Bushra Ansari on Monday shared her experience of getting divorced and remarrying.

Speaking on her own YouTube channel along with her second husband Iqbal Hussain, Bushra talked about the effects of her remarriage on her relationship with her loved ones and why she never felt the need to announce or publicly speak about either of the decisions.

During the conversation, Bushra said Iqbal Hussain was senior to her in divorce and she got the divorce a bit late than him.

She said she got the divorce and kept it in her draws. She said that it took her one-and-a-half years to convince herself to accept the reality of divorce.

Bushra said that Iqbal Hussain was a level-headed person and she was his opposite. She said she as woman was afraid of marrying for the second time due to people's reaction.

However, she said, her family and people like Behroz Sabzwari convinced her to tie the knot with Iqbal Hussain.

Bushra Ansari, who is now 67, is an actress, comedian, singer and playwright. She started her career as a child star in the 1960s.

She won numerous awards during her career, including the Presidential Pride of Performance Award in 1989 for her contribution to the arts of Pakistan TV.

