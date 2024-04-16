Firing at Salman Khan's home: One shooter identified

The suspect is involved in over six criminal cases including murder

Published On: Tue, 16 Apr 2024 01:13:46 PKT

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Police on Monday claimed to have identified one of the two shooters who fired at the house of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

A team from Delhi Police’s Special Cell has begun probing the incident of firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s residence in Mumbai.

One of the shooters identified as Vishal a.k.a Rahul, a resident of Gurugram, has over six criminal cases, including murder, registered against him in Haryana and Delhi.

“We have mounted technical and physical surveillance to get the clue regarding the accused,” a source in the Special Cell said.

As per sources, Vishal was recently involved in the killing of a bookie in Rohtak under the instructions of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Additionally, sources indicate Vishal’s involvement in another murder at a roadside restaurant in Rohtak on February 29 this year.

In the early hours of Sunday, at least three to four bullets were fired at the actor’s Bandra West home in Mumbai.

