Iqra Aziz set to welcome second child soon

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Iqra Aziz is set to welcome her second child soon.

The actor’s husband director and actor Yasir Hussain in a TV show said, “We will be having a second baby soon, Inshallah.”

“I don’t mind if people ask such questions, they can ask anything, at least, they are asking something good.

We are not asked such questions generally but even if someone will ask, I will not get angry at him/her.

We take tension if people stop caring about us, so, it is a good sign if they are worrying about us, he said.

Actress Iqra Aziz, one of the most loved and prettiest stars of Lollywood, is loved by fans both in Pakistan and India.

She’s known for her roles in hit dramas like Suno Chanda, Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3, and Mannat Murad, which have gained her a massive following.

Speaking about her personal life, Iqra is married to actor and director Yasir Hussain.

They had a grand wedding in 2019 and welcomed their first child, Kabir, in 2021.

Kabir is the apple of his parents’ eyes, and they often share adorable moments of him, making fans fall in love with their little family even more.

