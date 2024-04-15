Nora Fatehi's view women, men not equal ignites debate

Says ideology of feminism has 'ruined' society

(Web Desk) - Bollywood Nora Fatehi recently expressed her opinion that "men and women aren't equal in societal things".

While she affirmed her support for women's rights and education, she cautioned against the potentially harmful effects of radical feminism.

She expressed her views on feminism and alleged the ideology ‘ruined’ ‘our society’.

She said, “This idea of I don’t need anybody, feminism, I don’t believe in this shit. In fact, I think, feminism ‘ruined’ our society.

The idea of being inherently completely independent and not having to get married and have kids and not having the male and female dynamics at home where the man is the provider, a breadwinner and the woman is the nurturer.

I don’t believe in people who think that’s not true.

I think women are nurturers, yes, they should go to work and have their own life and be independent but to a certain extent.”

Nora also emphasised that women shouldn’t run away from the role of being nurturers.

She said, “They should also be ready to take on the role of being a mother, a wife and a nurturer.

Just like a man should be ready to take the role of being a provider, a breadwinner and a father and a husband.

We are all equal in more sentimental things but in societal things, we are not equal. Feminism inherently, on the base level, is great.

I also advocate for women’s rights, I also want girls to go to school. However, when feminism becomes radical, it becomes dangerous for the society.”

Nora’s statement sparked a wave of criticism on social media. A fan questioned Nora’s stance, highlighting the irony of her advocating traditional gender roles while striving for success in her industry career.

He wrote, “Nora Fatehi saying how she believes women should be nurturers and men should be providers, and patriarchy ain’t a bad thing, and feminism has destroyed the society… sitting on a chair, as a woman who is striving to have a better career in the industry every day is ironic.”