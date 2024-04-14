K-pop singer who embraced Islam to build mosque in Korea

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared pictures of the land he purchased for the mosque

(Web Desk) - Famous South Korean pop singer, YouTuber, Daud Kim, who converted to Islam five years ago, announced building a mosque in the city of Incheon in Korea.

Taking to Instagram, Kim shared pictures of the land he purchased for the mosque and the contract.

“Finally, with your help, I have signed a contract for land to build Masjid in Incheon.

This place will soon become a mosque. I can‘t believe this day has come,” he captioned his post.

He plans to build a prayer place and an Islamic podcast studio for Da’wah to Koreans.

Kim continued, “I believe that It‘s truly a huge step. There will be many hardships but I believe I can do it.

Until the day when every street in Korea is filled with beautiful Azan. I will do my best.”

For the mosque to be built, Kim would need financial help. “And I need financial help to complete the building. If you would like to help, please donate here. Thank you so much.”

Who is Daud Kim?

Daud Kim, formally known as Kim Kyun-woo, known professionally as Jay Kim, is a South Korean singer, actor and Youtuber.

In September 2019, Kim appeared in a YouTube video announcing his conversion to Islam.

Since his conversion to Islam, the YouTuber often shared his wish to visit Makkah and Madina.

In 2022 Ramazan, Kim performed Umrah after accepting Islam in 2019.