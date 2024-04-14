What learned from sports I applied in real life, says Sania Mirza

Says she has become more patient because of her age and her kid

Published On: Sun, 14 Apr 2024

(Web Desk) – During an interview, former tennis star Sania Mirza has said what she learned from sports is also applied in real life.

"The education I got from sportsmanship, I don't think I could learn it from any book in the world.

You know you have bad and good days, you win and you lose but you try again and you try to get better than you were the day before," she said.

"The same thing can be applied to life as I have applied them in my life from my experiences that bad days don't last, good days also last but you have to try to stretch those good days and if you had a good day then you the next you have to try and make it better."

When asked what change she saw in herself in the last 10 years, Sania said that she has become more patient because of her age and her kid.

"I think when you become a mother, there's no other solution for you but to be patient," she added.

The athlete said that she is glad that she has become more patient as she used to be "quiet impulsive", adding that she thinks a lot before doing something or taking a decision.

Former Tennis star Sania Mirza has said that money and fame are mere luxuries, stressing that it is the people who stand by you through thick and thin.