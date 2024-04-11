Ronaldo, Karim Benzema wish fans happy Eid

Entertainment Entertainment Ronaldo, Karim Benzema wish fans happy Eid

Yes, much special day

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 07:41:31 PKT

RIYADH: Al-Nassr’s Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Ittihad’s French legend Karim Benzema took to X on Wednesday to wish their followers a happy Eid.

The Saudi Pro League giants extended their best wishes to followers in Saudi Arabia and across the world on the evening of the first day of Eid , a celebration that started on Wednesday and ends on Friday.

“Eid Mubarak! Wishing you all joy, peace and happiness on this special day,” wrote Ronaldo on X as he posted a picture of himself in a white top.

The Frenchman posted a short video clip of himself, saying: “Salam alaikum, Eid Mubarak to you all, and may Allah accept from us all.” He spoke partly in French and partly in Arabic.

Up until this article went up online, the Portuguese player’s post had garnered over 425,000 likes, 36,000 retweets and 9,700 replies.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing you all joy, peace and happiness on this special day. pic.twitter.com/P3Fm198yZq

A follower called Nungua wrote: “Happy Eid Mubarak, my goat. I love you.”

A follower called Hsnain wrote: “Yes, much special day. Thank you. This means a lot from the man of millions.”

“Be blessed, and thank you so much for the kind words,” commented a user called Raisa, who added an Eid Mubarak image as well.

“Happy Eid, Karim. Get ready for the match against Al-Hilal,” said a follower called Ahmad on Benzema’s video.

Another follower said: “Eid Mubarak, brother.”

Abdol Mohsen wrote in Arabic: “May God accept from you and us!”

A user called Ali wrote: “The best person ever to wish us Eid Mubarak,” adding four white heart emojis.

A Benzema fan called Abu Zaid replied to the Frenchman’s post in French, saying: “Eid Mubarak, and every year get creative against your opponents.”