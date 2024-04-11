Princess Rajwa of Jordan is pregnant! Crown Prince Hussein expecting first baby

The baby on the way will be the first grandchild of Queen Rania, King Abdullah

Published On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 05:37:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan have some happy news to share: she’s pregnant!

The Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple is expecting their first child.

"The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer," they said in the announcement.

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

On social media, the pregnancy announcement was accompanied by a smiling photo of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, both 29, after they tied the knot on June 1, 2023.

The baby on the way will be the first grandchild of Queen Rania, 53, and King Abdullah, 62.

According to Gerts Royals, the new addition will receive the titles of His/Her Royal Highness and Prince/Princess.

A male child will become second in line to the throne of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

According to the country’s constitution, adopted in 1952, the throne is hereditary to King Abdullah Ibn Al-Hussein’s dynasty and passes in linear succession from the king to his eldest son, and so on.

If the baby is female, there will be no change to the line of succession.

Crown Prince Hussein is heir to the throne, followed by his younger brother, Prince Hashem. Queen Rania and King Abdullah are also parents to daughters Princess Iman and Princess Salma.

Hussein and Rajwa tied the knot in a dazzling royal wedding in June 2023. Royals from around the world traveled to Amman for the major celebration, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The wedding was held nearly a year after Crown Prince Hussein announced his engagement to Rajwa Alseif, who received a princess title on their June 1 wedding day.

Sharing their engagement news on social media — like many modern couples! — Prince Hussein posted a formal portrait with Rajwa along with a hopeful message for the future.

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," the crown prince captioned the snap.