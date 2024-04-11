Imran Abbas talks Bollywood movies he missed out

He made his first appearance in ‘Creature 3D’ with Bipasha Basu and later starred in ‘Jaanisaar’

Published On: Thu, 11 Apr 2024 02:07:29 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Actor Imran Abbas in a show revealed the films he was offered to work by Hollywood.

Imran Abbas famous for his enthralling work in drama series had some interesting chances in Bollywood.

Let’s delve into the fascinating tale of the roles he was offered and the ones he eventually missed out on.

‘Aashiqui 2’: The Melodic Missed Chance

Imran disclosed that he had been offered the main part in “Aashiqui 2”. It was the same sentimental music-filled film that touched our hearts!

But things turned out differently: Aditya Roy Kapur ended up with his role. Imagine the soulful songs, the rain-soaked moments, and the heartache—Imran could have been the face of it all.

‘Rajkumar Hirani’s PK

Rajkumar Hirani’s film “PK” was very thought-provoking and had a big effect on Indian cinema. But here’s something you might not know: Imran Abbas almost got an important part in it too! The character Sarfaraz, which was played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput, was originally going to be portrayed by Imran.

However, things turned out differently and went in another direction entirely and the role became an iconic part of Sushant’s legacy.

‘Heeramandi’: A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Dream

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, a visionary director, had big ideas for a movie called “Heeramandi”. Imran was involved too – but sadly the project was delayed and then canceled.

Imagine the grandeur, the opulence, and the timeless love story that could have unfolded on the silver screen.

‘Guzaarish and More’

Imran was also offered Aditya Roy Kapur’s role in “Guzaarish”. Although he didn’t turn it down flat, things worked out differently for the movie.

It’s often the paths we don’t take that lead us to unexpected places.

In India, Imran made his first appearance in “Creature 3D” with Bipasha Basu and later starred in “Jaanisaar.”

His portrayal of Faisal in “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” highlighted his diverse acting abilities.

