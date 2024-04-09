Fans all praise for new snaps of Atif Aslam, wife Sara Bharwana

Their pictures have gone viral on social media

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 02:33:44 PKT

(Web Desk) – Household name singer Atif Aslam's captivating pictures with his wife Sara Bharwana have gone viral on social media.

Atif Aslam, renowned in both Pakistan and India, tied the knot with Sara Bharwana in 2012, with whom he has two sons and a daughter.

The birthday celebration of Atif Aslam's wife, special moments, went viral.

In 2014, Atif Aslam's elder son Abdul Ahad was born, followed by another son Aryan Aslam, and the announcement of Halima's birth in 2023.

The couple of Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana is counted among the beloved couples of the Pakistani showbiz industry, and despite spending 12 years of marriage, the charm of this couple is just like 2012.

Some images of Atif Aslam and Sara Bharwana are circulating on social media, where both can be seen wearing white outfits.

These images were shared on the official page of 'Zemal and Saman Photography' on the photo and video sharing app Instagram.

In these pictures, Atif Aslam is wearing white kurta with trousers while Sara is dressed in a white outfit with golden work and is sitting next to Atif.

Atif Aslam showed the face of his daughter to the admirers. Both are looking at each other in an immensely romantic style in these pictures, and their love has made these images extremely captivating.

It should be noted that on March 23, 2024, Atif Aslam shared the face of his daughter Halima with all the admirers.