Saba Qamar celebrates her birthday with close friends

(Web Desk) - Top notch and talented actor Saba Qamar celebrated her birthday with close friends.

Sami Khan, Nadia Hussain and Sonia Mishal also attended her birthday.

Saba Qamar was wearing gorgeous black outfit. The ‘Pagal Khana’ actor has shared beautiful pictures with her fans.

Saba Qamar is stunning and brilliant Pakistani television and film actor.

She is well-known for her impeccable performances in hit drama serials and films.

Fans loved her acting in Baaghi and Cheekh. Fans admire Saba’s natural acting in challenging characters.

Her most famous dramas include Digest Writer, Bunty I Love You, Pani Jesa Pyar, Thakkan, Cheekh, Baaghi, Sar E Raah & Fraud. She recently got praise for her excellent Performance in Green Entertainment’s famous drama serials Tumhare Husn Kay Naam and Serial Killer.

Nowadays, fans are enjoying her acting in another Green Entertainment drama serial ‘Pagal Khana’.

