Adnan Siddiqui issues apology after netizens react to his women-flies comparison

Sat, 06 Apr 2024 20:11:10 PKT

(Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry famous actor Adnan Siddiqui has issued an apology for drawing a comparison between women and flies.

Taking to Instagram, the actor said he would like to address his recent statement which he made in jest rather than intending to offend someone

Even though he thought his remarks were misunderstood, he nevertheless requested an apology if he had unintentionally offended someone.

In his narrative, Siddiqui went on to say that he would be more cautious and use simple language when speaking in the future.



