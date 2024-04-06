Dur-e-Fishan Saleem joins list of celebrities to perform Umrah

(Web Desk) – Pakistan entertainment industry emerging actor Dur-e-Fashan Saleem has also achieved the blessing of Umrah in the blessed month of Ramadan.

She posted her picture on the photo and video sharing app Instagram and her fans have reacted by showing immense love for her.

In her post, the actor showed a glimpse of the pilgrims' gym in Al-Haram al-Sharifif while the call to prayer can also be heard in the video.

It can be seen in the picture that Dur-e-Fishan is walking in the streets of Makkah and in one picture he is also holding a bottle of Zamzam water.

The actor posted these pictures and video on her Instagram handle yesterday on April 5 on the occasion of Jumat-Ul-Wida.