Hina Khan performs Umrah, shares snaps of serving Iftar meal

The actor shared glimpses of her visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi

Fri, 05 Apr 2024

MUMBAI (Web Desk) – Actor Hina Khan, known for her roles in popular television series like “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,” is currently in Madina.

She embarked on this spiritual journey to Saudi Arabia to spend the remaining days of Ramazan in devotion.

Taking to Instagram, Hina Khan shared glimpses of her visit to Masjid-e-Nabawi and shared her experience of Iftar there with others.

Expressing gratitude, she wrote, “Alhamdullilah. Ramazan 2024 I won’t say much, bus bulaawa tha Aur Kuch nahi..Mere Nabi (peace be upon him) ki Mohabbat Alhamdullilah..”

In an effort to maintain positivity, Hina turned off the comments section under her post to avoid any negativity.

Additionally, Hina Khan shared several snaps on her Instagram stories, providing her fans with a glimpse into her spiritual journey.