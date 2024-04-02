Women's cricket team all-rounder Aliya gets engaged to Waqar Younis' brother

The event was low-key

(Web Desk) - Pakistan women's cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz got engaged to commentator Ali Younis.

Reports in local media said the engagement ceremony took place in Wah Cantt, which was attended by close relatives and friends.

Commentator Ali Younis is the younger brother of former captain Waqar Younis.

Pictures of Aliya and Ali Younis are doing rounds online. Former Pakistani skipper and cricket legend Waqar Younis can also be seen posing next to the couple.

Aliya Riaz is a revered Pakistani player who represented Women in Green in 62 ODIs and 83 T20I matches.

She scored 1209 runs and got 10 scalps in ODI while in T20, the power batter scored 938 runs and got 20 wickets under her belt.