Pakistani documentary clinches award at Nepal festival

Mahera Omar has made the film ‘Sometimes Even The Shore Drowns’

Tue, 02 Apr 2024 02:10:48 PKT

(Web Desk) – A Pakistani film – ‘Sometimes Even The Shore Drowns’ by Mahera Omar – clinches award at a movie festival in Kathmandu.

The documentary won the best international special mention award at the 5th Nepal Cultural International Film Festival in Kathmandu.

The film is an ode to the human and non-human inhabitants of Karachi by the sea.

The film was inspired by Rachel Carson’s 1955 book The Edge of the Sea, Sometimes Even The Shore Drowns, (Kabhi Aisai Bhi Hota Hai Ke Kinare Doob Jate Hain).

Set against the backdrop of human activity in and around mangrove forest creeks, amidst steaming vessels and a new skyline, the film takes one on a silent journey through a delicate wetland ecosystem on the shores of an industrial city.

Mahera’s other films have been exhibited in Pakistan as well as at international film festivals including Film South Asia, Istanbul International Architecture and Urban Films Festival, and Delhi International Film Festival.