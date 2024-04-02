Sehar Time Ramadan 22
Lahore
LHR
04:26 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:04 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:28 AM
Peshawar
PWR
04:34 AM
Quetta
QTA
04:58 AM
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

Pakistani documentary clinches award at Nepal festival

Pakistani documentary clinches award at Nepal festival

Entertainment

Mahera Omar has made the film ‘Sometimes Even The Shore Drowns’

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Web Desk) – A Pakistani film – ‘Sometimes Even The Shore Drowns’ by Mahera Omar – clinches award at a movie festival in Kathmandu.

The documentary won the best international special mention award at the 5th Nepal Cultural International Film Festival in Kathmandu.

The film is an ode to the human and non-human inhabitants of Karachi by the sea.

The film was inspired by Rachel Carson’s 1955 book The Edge of the Sea, Sometimes Even The Shore Drowns, (Kabhi Aisai Bhi Hota Hai Ke Kinare Doob Jate Hain).

Set against the backdrop of human activity in and around mangrove forest creeks, amidst steaming vessels and a new skyline, the film takes one on a silent journey through a delicate wetland ecosystem on the shores of an industrial city.

Mahera’s other films have been exhibited in Pakistan as well as at international film festivals including Film South Asia, Istanbul International Architecture and Urban Films Festival, and Delhi International Film Festival.

 

Related Topics
Entertainment



Advertisement

Related News