Death anniversary of film lyricist Masroor Anwar today

Mon, 01 Apr 2024

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Renowned Pakistani film lyricist Masroor Anwar’s twenty-eighth death anniversary is being observed today (Monday).

Born in 1944 in Simla, Masroor Anwar was one of the most prominent lyricists of the Pakistani film industry from 1962 to 1990.

He wrote songs for successful films including Heera Aur Pathar, Arman, Doraha, Saiqa, Anjuman, Pehchan, Qurbani, Saughat and Bulandi.

In the early 70’s, he also wrote some of the most memorable patriotic numbers such as Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhay, Apni Jaan Nazar Karoon, Watan Ki Mitti Gawah Rehna and Jug Jug Jiye Mera Pyara Watan.

He died on April 1, 1996 in Lahore. Anwar was posthumously awarded with the Pride of Performance by the Government of Pakistan.