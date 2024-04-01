'Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi' will soon be aired with Urdu dubbing

Drama’s Urdu dubbed teaser released

Published On: Mon, 01 Apr 2024 04:20:13 PKT

(Web Desk) - Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi is a big-budget period play, which is a Pakistan-Turkey joint venture.

The series has been co-produced by Pakistan and Turkey. Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak, and Dr Junaid Ali Shah are the producers of the grand project “Selahaddin Eyyubi / Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi.”

The cast initially features Turkish actors in the roles. The plot features the story of the great Muslim warrior and leader Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi.

The drama is currently airing in Turkey. Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi will soon be aired with Urdu dubbing on a private TV channel for Pakistani viewers.

The channel has shared the official teaser of the period drama Sultan Salahuddin Ayyubi on YouTube.

The drama features an intriguing storyline, beautiful sets, and brilliant acting by the ace cast members.

Fans are super excited to see the beautiful teaser of the historical series.

History lovers are saying that they will enjoy this grand series in Urdu dubbing after “Ertugrul” and “Kurlus Osman.”

The viewers are anxiously waiting for the series to go on-air.

