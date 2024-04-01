Shehnaaz Gill makes her singing debut in style

The song features Shehnaaz's soulful voice

(Web Desk) - Shehnaaz Gill, a well-known actor and TV host, has made her debut as a playback singer in style.

The song is called “Dil Kya Irada Tera” and features in a new Bollywood movie named Patna Shukla, which is produced by Arbaaz Khan.

On March 29, 2024, the movie premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. It includes a talented cast with actors like Satish Kaushik, Raveena Tandon, and Manav Vij.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz expressed her excitement and gratitude for this new milestone in her career. She shared a snippet of the song’s video and wrote,

“MY FIRST EVER, as a playback singer for a film. #DilKyaIradaTera. Thank you @arbaazkhanofficial for giving me this opportunity.”

The song, composed by the talented duo Samuel and Akanksha, features Shehnaaz’s soulful voice, and the lyrics are penned by Manoj Kumar Nath.

Shehnaaz has been receiving a lot of love from fans and music lovers for her beautiful singing in the song.

Apart from her singing debut, Shehnaaz is gearing up for her next big-screen venture, Sab First Class, alongside actor Varun Sharma.

Directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film promises to be a wholesome family entertainer. Shehnaaz’s journey to stardom began with her appearance on Bigg Boss 13.

Prior to her Bollywood stint, she had already established herself as a prominent figure in the Punjabi entertainment industry, starring in films like Kala Shah Kala and Daaka, and collaborating with renowned artists such as rapper Badshah.