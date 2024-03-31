No winner for Powerball lottery, jackpot jumps to $975 mln

(Reuters) – A $935 million jackpot in the Powerball lottery draw, one of the largest in its history, found no winners on Saturday night, boosting the prize for next week's draw.

No one held the winning numbers 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the power ball 23, Powerball's website showed.

The next drawing will take place on Monday, with the estimated jackpot now rising to $975 million.

The prize, now the fifth-largest in the history of the game according to lottery officials, has been growing steadily since the last Powerball winner hit the jackpot on New Year's Day 2024.

If there is a single winner on Monday, the ticket holder can choose to accept it in a single lump sum, with the prize carrying a cash value of about $471.7 million, lottery officials said.

To secure the prize, the winner or winners must beat a one in 292.2 million chance and match the correct six numbers on a $2 ticket. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

The purse at stake on Saturday was still below the $1.13 billion jackpot won this week in a drawing by another lottery, Mega Millions, and well below the largest single lottery prize total in US history.

That came in November 2022 when a lone ticket holder in California won a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.