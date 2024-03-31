Hosts share experience of tackling bizarre calls live on air

Pakistani hosts, Nadia, Nida, and Shaista discussed receiving bizarre calls

(Web Desk) - Recently, the three prominent hosts, Nadia Khan, Nida Yasir, and Shaista Lodhi sat together for a show.

They talked about the challenges they had to face as hosts.

Nadia Khan recounted a memorable incident from her days of hosting live calls on her show.

It was a moment that deeply affected her and remains vivid in her memory.

She disclosed that she often received calls from women grappling with depression, and the encounter left a lasting impact on her psyche.

A woman who was likely depressed called her and said: “Talk to me or I will kill my baby.”

Nadia revealed how shocked she was. The woman then told Nadia to meet her, or she would kill the child.

“I got so worried for the child. What kind of a mother says something like this?”

Nadia revealed her desire to meet the woman so she could save the child.

During the discussion, Nida Yasir shared a story about a live incident involving actors on their show.

She recalled a particular instance where an on-screen couple was invited as guests.

However, during a live call segment, the man’s sister phoned in and unexpectedly revealed that the couple was also romantically involved off-screen.

She divulged this information on live television.

Nadia Khan was prompted to recall another parallel incident involving an on-screen couple who appeared on her show to promote their drama.

During the segment, the actor’s wife phoned in, publicly accusing her husband’s co-actress of being a homewrecker.

She disclosed details of the alleged affair between her husband and the actress, questioning the rationale behind inviting them to the show.

Shaista had her share of such cases as well. She revealed that sometimes artists were invited to her show, and mid-way, she would be told that the guests still had not arrived.

She also said that sometimes the guests couldn’t wake up because of all the partying they had done the previous night.

“Sometimes, they were not in a position to come on screen.

“I had to handle the situation as it was live television.”

Viewers were shocked at these revelations.

One said: “I think the couple Nida is talking about was Sami Khan and Sara Chaudhry. I saw the live show myself.”

Another wrote: “So shocked at what that mother said. She was probably going through postpartum depression and Naida is shaming her.”

One commented: “Shocking, I don’t know how they have the courage to endure all of this.”