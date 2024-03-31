Isha Ambani sells her Los Angeles home to Jennifer Lopez

(Web Desk) - The Ambani family is famous for their extravagant lifestyle and lavish spendings.

Recently, Isha Ambani, the daughter of Mukesh Ambani, reportedly sold her luxurious Los Angeles home.

The lavish mansion, with its 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, has been purchased by none other than iconic American singer Jennifer Lopez and her partner, Ben Affleck, as per latest reports.

The Luxurious LA Home

Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal owned a luxury 12-bedroom mansion in Los Angeles.

This luxury residence occupies an impressive 38,000 square feet, not much less than the famous Antilia, the Ambani family’s famous home in Mumbai.

The LA house features not only spacious bedrooms and bathrooms but also separate gyms, spas, salons, and even an indoor badminton court.

Jennifer Lopez’s New Mansion Price Tag

Jennifer Lopez, known as JLo by her fans, is a multi-talented artist—singer, actress, and dancer.

Often hailed as the “Queen of Dance,” she has a massive following worldwide.

Jennifer is married to two-time Academy Award winner and acclaimed filmmaker, Ben Affleck.

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck purchased Isha Ambani’s luxurious LA home for a staggering Rs500 crore.

Interestingly, Isha Ambani spent a significant part of her pregnancy in this LA home, sharing precious moments with her mother, Nita Ambani.

The house witnessed family gatherings, celebrations, and quiet moments alike.