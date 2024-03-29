Former conjoined twin reality star gets married

Entertainment Entertainment Former conjoined twin reality star gets married

The former TLC reality star married army vet

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 08:00:35 PKT

(Web Desk) - The former TLC reality star, 34, who first gained notoriety alongside sister Brittany when the pair appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996, tied the knot with Josh Bowling, a nurse and United States Army veteran, in 2021, according to public records obtained by Today.

The Hensels' Facebook profile photo appears to be a wedding image, with the conjoined twins wearing a wedding dress, while Bowling, in a grey suit, stands before them holding their hand.

According to Today, the twins are now fifth grade teachers and reside in Minnesota, where they were born and raised.

Bowling’s Facebook page also features happy images of him with the twins enjoying ice cream and traveling together.

Additionally, his X profile, which is linked to his Facebook account, reads, "Christian, Father, Husband, Veteran, and occasional gamer."

PEOPLE reached out to the Abby and Brittany Hensel, as well as Bowling, but did not immediately get a response.