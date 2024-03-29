Shahzad Sheikh shares insight on family life after parents' divorce

Entertainment Entertainment Shahzad Sheikh shares insight on family life after parents' divorce

He emphasised the significant role played by his mother

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 04:12:08 PKT

(Web Desk) – Television and film actor Shahzad Sheikh is widely acclaimed for his acting skills and devotion to his family.

He is the son of the renowned actor and filmmaker, Javed Sheikh.

Shahzad had his upbringing in a broken home marked by his parents’ separation during his childhood.

Despite that, he has demonstrated resilience, striving to mend familial bonds amidst adversity.

Enduring numerous trials, Shahzad Sheikh and his sister Momal Sheikh have worked tirelessly to overcome the challenges they faced and unite their family.

In an enlightening conversation with Ahmad Ali Butt, Shahzad Sheikh emphasised the significant role played by his mother, Zeenat Mangi.

She has played a huge part in their upbringing. Despite the circumstances, she ensured that the siblings maintained a connection with their father by arranging visits to Lahore.

Shahzad said: “She used to send us to Lahore in our summer vacation. We used to spend 2.5 months with our father and cousins etc.”

Presently, Shahzad Sheikh and his family have successfully come together, transcending the hardships they encountered.

He disclosed that they now reside harmoniously under one roof. His father occupies the ground floor of their home while his mother resides with him on the first floor.

Furthermore, Shahzad Sheikh offered valuable counsel to couples with children considering divorce.

He stressed the importance of involving children in the decision-making process and openly discussing the situation with them.