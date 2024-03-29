Pakistani delivery rider gets award in Dubai for fixing traffic light

(Web Desk) - The UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization recently commended an exemplary act of kindness exhibited by a Deliveroo Food Delivery motorbike rider in Dubai.

Waqas Sarwar, the rider in question, garnered praise for his selfless gesture of clearing obstacles from the center of a roundabout.

This thoughtful action was aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and reducing the risk of accidents on the busy roads of Dubai.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization acknowledged Sarwar’s altruistic deed, expressing gratitude for his dedication to safeguarding fellow drivers.

Khalil Al-Khoury, the esteemed Undersecretary for Human Resources Affairs, extended a warm welcome to Sarwar and personally honored him for his commendable efforts.

He emphasised the importance of such acts of kindness in fostering a safer and more harmonious environment for all residents and visitors in the UAE.

Furthermore, the ministry took pride in highlighting Sarwar’s positive contribution to the community, underscoring the significance of individuals like him who go above and beyond to make a difference in society.

Through his simple yet impactful action, Sarwar exemplifies the spirit of compassion and civic responsibility, setting a shining example for others to follow.

