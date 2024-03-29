Ayeza Khan gets UAE's golden visa

Entertainment Entertainment Ayeza Khan gets UAE's golden visa

Dubai always gives me a sense of belonging, the TV star says

Follow on Published On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 01:17:02 PKT

(Web Desk) - TV star Ayeza Khan has recently been awarded the United Arab Emirates (UAE) 10-year golden visa, joining the esteemed list of celebrities receiving this prestigious honour.

Officials from the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) presented the 33-year-old actress with the visa.

Expressing her gratitude on Instagram on Wednesday, Ayeza thanked the Dubai government for granting her the golden visa.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “The unforgettable memories I’ve made in Dubai, whether for vacation or work, are unlike any other experiences I’ve had around the world.

Dubai always gives me a sense of belonging, making me feel at home whenever I visit.

I want to thank the UAE government for giving me another reason to come back to this city often. Special thanks to bro Muhammad Moazzam Qureshi.”